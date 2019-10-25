Bowling Green - Kathy "Sissy" Frye (Shadburn), 60 of Alvaton, KY gained her wings on Friday, October 25, 2019. She leaves behind to carry on in life a husband, Ronnie of 33 years, two sons; Jeremy (Amber), Jared (Michelle), her most precious gifts her grandbabies Lucas and Liam. Her Grandson Jacob precedes her in death. Also left to carry on her memories are her mom; Joy Beach (Frank), Dad; Eddie Shadburn, one sister; Kim Shadburn, two brothers; Rick (Becca) and Mike (Debbie) Shadburn along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all and mostly by her partners in crime; Terry, Deniese, Shannon, Rosie and Rhonda who loved her as a sister, and her Graves Gilbert family of 29 years. Kathy was someone who always put others before herself and did her best to spread her love and generosity. She was loved by so many in return. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the American Cancer Society 952 Fairview Avenue Suite #4, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Arrangements entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS