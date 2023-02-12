Kathy Sue Campbell, 58 of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Jiles Harry Lynch and Betty Peek Lynch who survives. She is also survived by her daughter and best friend Nina Campbell; She will be missed dearly by her closest friends, Angel Lance, Jessica Dickens and Ms Annie Holt as well as countless family members.
Kathy wore many hats in her lifetime. She attended Meadowland Church. She was a bank teller in North Carolina. She completed CAD work which consisted of blue prints for fiber optic cable. She volunteered at Sierra Club & Lost River Cave. She managed Luxury Apartments in Tampa, Florida, and was employed at SKYCTC assisting refugee families as a Child Care Coordinator.
Kathy loved life! Everyday her smile, her joy, and the love in her heart filled the space around her. Even after receiving bad news from her doctors, Kathy’s faith was strong. Kathy’s life was filled with love for Nina. Kathy spoke of her at every opportunity so proud of the young woman she is becoming. Laughter and joy surrounded her. She was so quick with funny comebacks, she brightened everyone’s life around her. She just would not allow you to feel down. She would pick you up and help you find the good things in your life. Kathy loved animals—big or small. You could see the gleam in her eye at every encounter. Animals knew her touch was safe, and her heart was open to love them. Kathy helped everyone—anyone in need. Her kindness and compassion were her signature in this life. We will miss her smile and her cute little laugh. We will miss the look we received whenever we strayed off the path. We will always love you, Kathy.
There will be a Remembrance Party at a later date. Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel is honored to serve the family of Kathy Campbell. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane, Mt. Washington, KY 40047.
