...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 28.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
