Bowling Green - Katrina Grimes Carter, 60, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her family in a Boston Hospital after a long battle with leukemia.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fred & Betty Grimes. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Darrel Carter, two children: Cassie (Tim) Faulkner and Jared (Madeline) Carter, and five grandchildren: Will, Maggie, John, Dee and Corbin, along with several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at a later and cremation was chosen. Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Brigham Women's Hospital in Boston or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.