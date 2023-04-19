BROWNSVILLE – Katye Renee Cowles, 34, of Brownsville, passed on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center. She was born in Mooresville, Indiana.
Katye was a foster parent and a creator with TikTok. Her survivors include her husband, James Cowles; her father, Shawn Lee; five children, Justice Lee, Madison Lamastus, Autumn-Jo Lee, William Carter and Katie Carter; her grandparents, Joe and Doris Lee; sisters, Julie Greger and Jackie Baucum.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date when family is ready. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
