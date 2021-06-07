Bowling Green – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kavya Priya Balaji, 25, of Bowling Green, KY. Kavya was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend to many. She is survived by her loving parents, Kalpana Balaji and Balaji Ramakrishnan, and grandparents, Vijalaxmi Sukumaran and Ghurapriya Ramakrishnan. Kavya was born on November 23, 1995 in Chennai, India and grew up in Bowling Green, KY, where she graduated from Greenwood High School in 2013. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Kentucky in 2017 and a Master of Science degree in Physiology and Biophysics from the University of Louisville in 2018. She was a rising 4th year student at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry with the dream of being a pediatric dentist. Kavya had a captivating spirit and was never seen without her infectious smile. She lit up every room she walked into with her warm-hearted presence and always made everyone around her feel cared for and loved. Kavya was passionate about her career and spent many hours giving back to her community. She also enjoyed exercising, trying new restaurants and cuisines, and spending time with friends and family. Visitation is scheduled for 3:30-6:30pm, to be followed by the funeral service, on Wednesday, June 9th at J.C. Kirby & Sons Funeral Home on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, KY.
