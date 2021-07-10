Bowling Green - Kayla Wynne Ritter Cassady, age 71, passed away Friday July 9, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Parker and Ollie Ritter, she was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Ritter.
Kayla was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson and Western Kentucky University, she worked 27 years for Brite's furniture, she was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, she loved monograming and loved to sew. Kayla loved her family and spending time with her friends.
Kayla is survived by her husband, Dale Cassady, two sisters in laws, Karen Clines (Johnie) and Joan "Jo" Davis (Billy Neal), two nieces, Emily Gibson (Roy) and Stephanie Elder (Eric), six great nieces and nephews, Ryan, Rance, Emma, Ethan, Rachel and Madeline and two special friends, Tina Milliner and Vickie Wood. Visitation will be Sunday July 11, 2021 from 1:00 PM- 7:00 PM and Monday July 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM with Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.