Bowling Green - Kayren Sue Anderson Essenpreis, 52 of Rockfield, KY passed away at 1:04 AM on April 8, 2020. Kayren was a Paramedic for 27 years and served Medical Center EMS and also in Butler, Logan, and Ohio counties. Kayren will be remembered for her quick wit, courage, strength, and infectious laughter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Neal Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Essenpreis of Rockfield, one daughter, Melissa Martin (Robbie) and three granddaughters, Ella, Amelia, and Lydia of Bowling Green. She is also survived by her mother Sandra Givens Lennon (Joe) of Russellville, two sisters, Lorie Cline (Tony) of Bowling Green and Jennifer Johnson (Scott) of Olmstead, several nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends.
Friends and family will be able to pay their respects via a drive-thru visitation on Monday April 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private graveside service will follow. Please visit www.jckirbyandson.com to sign the digital guest book. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.
