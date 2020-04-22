Bowling Green, KY - Keith "Satch" Hilliard passed away at his home on April 21, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born on June 27, 1953, on a military base in Indiana to Jim and Delores Hilliard. He immediately became the little brother to an older brother and older sister, Brenda and Jeff. Later, he would become the older brother to a younger brother and younger sister, Bob and Amy. He always considered himself lucky to have "one of each."
After grade school in rural Illinois, the Hilliards moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where all five of the Hilliard kids graduated from Bowling Green High School. His "careers" included delivering newspapers as a kid, working at Jackson's Orchard, working as an accountant at Cook & Taylor and at Meany's. Eventually, Keith partnered with Ed Fisher, founding Hilliard & Fisher CPAs on Woodhurst Drive, where they worked together with Dee for the next 35 years.
Keith met his future wife, Vivian, from Adairville, Kentucky, in 1976. They were married one year from the day they met on May 28, 1977. Keith would always say that he moved his small-town wife to the BIG city of Bowling Green. "Satch and Bibs", as they were nicknamed, were partners in business and life, working together to build and sustain Hilliard & Fisher CPAs while raising their children, Jim Ed and Maggie Jo Hilliard. Every year, he would become Vivian's assistant on the craft show adventures selling her handmade crafts. He would refer to himself as "the roadie" always cheering on Bibs' art.
Keith loved to throw a party, and loved all of his nieces and nephews - Kim, Mark, Bobby, Emily, Matt, Dane, Nicole, Julianna, Autumn, Chad, Kyle, Ellie, Carly, EJ, Anna and Douglas. He could whistle with perfect pitch, play organ by ear, grow beautiful plants and trees, tell a captivating and entertaining story about most anything, and then laugh so loud that the walls shook. He called his lush, green lawn his "carpet" and made headstones in the garden for Jasper the dog and Bubba the cat. He loved a grilled steak cooked fresh on his deck and was known to cut pieces for his pets. He collected colored paperclips for Maggie Jo. Their traditions included their annual trip to the mall on Christmas Eve to watch all the husbands struggling to find last-minute gifts.
No two people could more ferociously battle in Monopoly than Jim Ed and his Dad. Talking politics and playing games with his family, hitting the track with his best friend "Weasel", and drinking coffee on the front porch at sunrise were among his favorite things to do. Sunsets by the ponds in the backyard with the family were his favorite way to end each day. He appreciated the simple things - his tomboy wife, not much for material things; trips to all fifty states with his soulmate; the ocean and breath-holding contests in a pool; a competitive game of Scrabble with his late Mom he called "Lorsey". If you knew him, you'd have a nickname in no time. After becoming ill, his many friends sent cards, made calls, created art, copied photos, visited him - even when the quarantines made it difficult. He liked his crew and getting them together to "shoot the s---." He had a million sayings, an accumulation of jokes, collected newspapers to remember historical events, and loved taking photos of his wife smiling in the garden.
Due to the current state of the world, the Hilliard's cannot throw the "party with funny stories" that Keith wanted. Instead, the family will have a drive-thru graveside visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at Bowling Green Gardens, Section I, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103. A brief private graveside service will follow with limited family permitted. A celebration for Keith Hilliard will be scheduled in the future - in his beloved garden. If you have a funny story or photos you wish to include in the family's memorial album, please direct video and photo files to hello@maggiejo.com. To honor him, and our loss of an amazing green-thumb on Earth Day, please plant a tree. You can name it "Satch". Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
