Kelley U. Jaggers, Sr., 89 of Bowling Green died Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Medical Center.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Willard and Capitola Meredith Jaggers and husband of the late Jenny Hays Jaggers. He is also preceded in death by three children, Timmy, Kristie and Sue Ellen Jaggers and one grandchild, Timmy Jaggers. He was of the Baptist faith, a construction worker and a farmer.
His survivors include his three sons, Kelley Jaggers, Jr. (Trish), Ricky Jaggers (Wanda) and Tracy Jaggers; one daughter, Penny Smith; eight grandchildren, Michael Scott Jaggers(Lindsey) , Nicole Meredith(Brad), Bridgette Jaggers (Bryan), Richie Jaggers (Kim), Taylor Jaggers, Jennie Meinhardt( Cody), Jessie Finn(Dakota) and Kellie Beth Smith; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Hogan and Joyce Allore; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to Otter Gap Cemetery, 383 Tucker Town Rd., Oakland, KY 42159