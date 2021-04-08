Bowling Green - Ken Knowles, 88 of Bowling Green, formerly of Hopkins County, passed away March 31, 2021. He served two tours in Germany while in the U.S. Army. He was a Ham Radio operator and he enjoyed fast cars. Ken was also an avid flyer and flew for the Bowling Green Sheriff's Department for many years.
Survived by daughters, Lisa Crawford of Bowling Green and Ingrid Groves of White Plains; sister, Rita Hancock of Hopkinsville; brothers, Darrell Knowles of Webster County, Roy Knowles of Mortons Gap and Bob Knowles of White Plains; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private service was held in Bowling Green.