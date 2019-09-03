Bowling Green - Kenneth Buckner Hines Sr. (CPCU, AIM) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital following a short illness.
Ken was born in Louisville, KY on September 11, 1934 to Captain Harry Duncan Hines and Eleanor (Pipe) Hines. Ken was the youngest of three boys raised in Bowling Green, KY and he attended 11th Street Elementary and Bowling Green High School graduating in 1952. He was always interested in business and graduated from the Bowling Green Business University with a Bachelor of Science in 1956.
Ken met the love of his life Barbara (Ford) Hines when they were juniors in high school, and they married in September 1954 and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 4th, 2019. They were blessed with son Ken Jr. and daughter Laura, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Ken began work with the Hartford Insurance Company in 1960 in Cincinnati and over the course of 25 years with Hartford steadily rose through the corporate ranks to General Manager of the Arizona Regional office in Phoenix. Ken's career with the Hartford in the 1960s and 1970s progressed rapidly and the Hines family moved six times in 12 years. His insurance connections in Arizona presented him an opportunity to be his own boss and with colleague Larry Stuckey, Ken and Larry ran an independent insurance agency in Phoenix until the agency was sold after establishing itself as one of the most profitable in Arizona. Ken was most proud of the prestigious Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation he earned in 1968 and his Associate in Management (AIM) in 1973. He was the CPCU National Director for the Western Region from 1979-1982.
Ken and his cousins spearheaded the establishment of an annual Western Kentucky University scholarship to a WKU business student in honor of his grandfather, Porter Hines who had worked at Western. Ken was unselfish with his time and was so proud of this association with the Bowling Green Salvation Army where he served on the Advisory Board, the board and handyman working on refurbishing railroad cars with the Friends of the L&N Depot, Bowling Green/Warren County Airport board, the board of the Aviation Heritage Park, the Bowling Green "Walking Club," and founder of the Rooster Literary Club. In Phoenix, he was involved in some key community growth decisions while a member of the Maricopa County, AZ Industrial Development Authority from 1980 to 1993. His connections to the Phoenix community were also evident in his longtime membership on the Lincoln Health Foundation board of directors from 1982 to 2003, serving as chairman from 1994-1997.
Ken and Barbara retired to Bowling Green in 2003 and reconnected with old high school chums and made new friends. Besides being an outstanding golfer, he was an instrument rated pilot, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) member, WKU Alumni, river historian, craftsman, writer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, churchgoer, Cincinnati Reds fan, Duncan Hines historian (Duncan was his Great Uncle), and friend.
Ken is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, son Ken and wife Margie of Columbia, MO; daughter Laura Wakefield of Plano, TX, grandchildren Whitney Hines and wife Aleshia Marso of Columbia, MO, Samantha (Hines) Batson and husband Caleb of Columbia MO, Drew Coco of Columbia, MO, Kyle Wakefield, Lindsey Wakefield, and Sarah Wakefield of Plano, TX, and great-grandchildren Mackenzie Keilholz and Liam Hines of Columbia, MO. His niece Jennifer (Hines) Steen and husband Mike of Bowling Green were like his own children since he and Barbara moved back to Kentucky. And a passel of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ken was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Harry and John and their spouses. In lieu of flowers any donations would be most welcome to the Bowling Green Salvation Army or the Friends of the L&N Depot. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7th at 9:30 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. all at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.