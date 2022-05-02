Loudon – Kenneth (Kenny) Edward Darnell, 70, passed away on April 27th, 2022 in Loudon, TN. He was a retired professional engineer. Graduated from the University of Alabama as number one of the class.
His survivors are his wife of 50 years Teresa Price Darnell, his mother Hilda Darnell his father Don Darnell, his brother Danny Darnell (Karen) all of Bowling Green. A sister Donna Green (Ron) of Macon, GA. Three daughters Kim Woody (Rusty), Christy (Mark) Knight and Emily (Chuck) Hooten, all of Tennessee. 10 grandchildren and 4 nephews, Will, Colin, Micha and Matt.
The service will be May 6th at First Baptist Church Concord in Knoxville, TN.
