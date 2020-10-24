Bowling Green, Kentucky - Kenneth F. Durlin, age 71, of Bowling Green, died Friday at his residence. He was born in Jamestown, New York to the late Kennth A. Durlin and Ruth Britton Durlin McKay. He retired from BADA and ERIE Plastics and served in the United States Army. Kenneth also attended The Church on Main.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie Harp Durlin; his sons, Raymond Durlin (Sarah) of Hendersonville, TN, Kenneth R. Durlin of Hendersonville, TN, and Michael Durlin of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Henry and Emma Durlin; sisters, Janet Pierce of Bowling Green, Carol Hazeltine (John) of Bear Lake, PA, Julia Taber (John) of Pittsfield, PA, and Barbara Munsee (Chris) of Corry, PA; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; sister-in-law, Judy Gravil (Eddie) of Bowling Green; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Harp (Pat) of Rocky Hill, Bobby Harp, of Bowling Green, and Larry Harp (Gina), of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, and from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.