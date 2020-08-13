Bowling Green - Kenneth Glenn Drake age 55 of Bowling Green, died Tuesday at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was born in Modesto, California to the late Noah Glenn and Betty Renfrow Drake. He is also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Edward Phillips and his brother-in-law, Charles Griff Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Pamela Brashear Drake. Daughter, Kristina Phillips Todd (Joe Edward). 2 grandsons, Austin and Joseph Warren Both of Bowling Green. Sisters, Diane Griffin and Janis Sweat (Tim) both of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also his little baby Brandi.
Kenneth requested to be cremated. The family chose to honor his wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.