Auburn - Kenneth Hall Robbins (Daddy Robby) a life-long resident of Auburn, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born October 28, 1930 in Auburn, Kentucky, the son of the late Nettie and Garnett Robbins.
Funeral Services for Kenneth Hall Robbins will be conducted 12 PM Saturday July 27, 2019 in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Auburn, KY. Visitation will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 10 AM until the funeral hour at 12PM. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Auburn, KY or the charity of your choice. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of arrangements.