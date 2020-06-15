Bowling Green - Kenneth Harold Mills, 77 of Bowling Green died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Carl and Naomi Wilson Mills. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Mills; two sisters, Eva Barnes and Pauline Ward and two brothers, Jessie and Paul Mills. He was a construction worker and a farmer. Kenneth was a member of Shadyland Church of Christ. His survivors include his wife, Bonnie Mills; three sons, Kenny Mills (Jennifer), Kevin Mills (Wendy), Carl Mills (Kim); six grandchildren, Brittany Farinelli (Cortland), Sarah Mills (Billy), Preston Mills, Michael Mills, Michael Shaw and Matt Shaw; one great grandchild, Cornelius Farinelli; two brothers, Mike Mills and Roger Mills (Lisa); four sisters, Barbara Russel (Joe), Linda Caudill (Bob), Kim Morris and Pat Lamastus.
Funeral service will be held at Shadyland Church of Christ Wednesday at 3 p.m. with burial in Shadyland Church Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 and Wed 12:30 -3:00 at the church. Funeral service in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
