Bowling Green – Dr. Kenneth L. Burch of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 90. Dr. Burch was born on May 23, 1932, in Louisville, KY to Daniel and Edna Burch. He grew up one of six boys. In 1956, he married Barbara Gagel, and the couple had two children, Kevin, and Kelly. In his early years, he earned undergraduate and doctoral degrees from WKU and Indiana University, which prepared him for his expansive career. He devoted his life to students. From his time as a high school teacher to more recently pouring into his many tenants in the WKU area, he enjoyed spending time with young people. Ken and Barbara continuously looked for ways to create opportunities for students – ultimately establishing The Burch Institute at WKU. Dr. Burch is survived by his son, Kevin (Dodi McCloud); his granddaughters Chelsea (Nathan) Dyer and Mackenzie (Lorne) Thomas; and his great granddaughter, Leighton (Dyer). He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Gagel; his daughter, Kelly Burch; his brothers Daniel, George “Buddy”, Eugene, Bruce, and Jerry; and his parents, Daniel and Edna. Visitation will be Friday, August 12 from 12:00 PM -2:00 PM followed by service at 2:00 PM at Cone Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Barbara G. Burch and Kelly M. Burch Institute for Transformative Practices in Higher Education, c/o WKU Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY, 42104.
