Granbury - Kenneth Merlin Jones, 88, of Granbury, Texas passed of natural causes on Wednesday November 18, 2020.
Ken was born in Endeavor, Wisconsin on January 14, 1932 to Merlin and Gertrude (nee Parrott) Jones. He graduated from Endeavor High School in 1950 and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin. After earning his MBA from Wisconsin, he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany, during the post Korean War time. He enjoyed traveling while on leave in Europe and purchased a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle that he had shipped to the US.
He met Marge Carlson on a blind date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a few years later they were married on September 19, 1959. They lived in Lincoln, Illinois where Ken worked in purchasing for Cutler Hammer Corporation. In 1964, he was transferred to Bowling Green, Kentucky where he raised his family. Ken worked as a Purchasing Manager at Cutler Hammer/Eaton for 41 years. Amazingly, he retired at the same time the plant closed.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife Marge (nee Carlson), sister Vera Thornton Banks (Alvin) and brother Keith (Cora). Ken is survived by his five children: David (Sheila) of Dublin, OH; Diane (Dave) Uhl of Aledo, TX; Debbie (Jimmy) Hiler of Granbury, TX; Dee Dee (Sanjiv) Tewani of Lebanon, OH; and Danny (Michelle) Jones of Louisville, KY. He will be fondly remembered by his 12 grandchildren Ben, Ryan, Mark (Sydney), Elizabeth, Emily, Natalie, Hannah, Garrett, Priyanka, Travis, Anjali, and Patrick.
For more than 50 years, Ken enjoyed spending time at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing. His family enjoyed swimming, golfing, and tennis. Ken and Marge traveled often to spend time with family. On Kentucky Derby Day, Ken would always collect wagers and place bets on the horses for family. During retirement he volunteered his time at the election polls for 15 years and on the board of BRIMS, a Bowling Green hands-on science museum.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Arrangements are being handled by the Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas. Contributions in memory of Ken can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.