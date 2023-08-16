Clarksville – Kenneth Morehead, age 71, of Bowling Green passed away on August 12, 2023 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee surrounded by family. He is the son of the late Paul Morehead and Dovie Smith Morehead. He served in National Guard, and was a member of the Oakland Baptist Church. Kenneth worked as a salesman for Modern Supply for 46 years, and in his spare time he enjoyed working at Beech Bend Raceway Park and riding his Harley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Grace Stephens Morehead; a son, Kevin Morehead; and a brother, Joseph Carlie Morehead. Kenneth is survived by his son, Jeff and Leshan Morehead of Clarksville, Tennessee; a daughter in law, Heather Morehead of Clarksville, Tennessee; a sister, Paulette and Eddie Pedigo; three brothers, Larry and Shelia Morehead, Gary Morehead, and Ronnie Morehead. Four Grandchildren: Wesley and fiance Mckenzie, Abby, Chelsey, and Drew; and he leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:00pm with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm, and again on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of service, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Broadway. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Oakland Baptist Church Youth Ministry.
