Smiths Grove - Kenneth Ray Lawrence, 79, of Smiths Grove passed away June 2, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab.
The Warren County native was born January 2, 1943 to the late Robert and Nellie Pearl Tabor Lawrence. Ken attended North Warren High School and WKU. He was employed at Woolco Department Store and later as a truck driver for Sunbeam and Flav O' Rich.
Survivors include his children, Kelsey Dee Lawrence of Frankfort and Robert Kenton 'Kent' (Alysia) of Smiths Grove; step-daughter, Suzanne White (John) of Smiths Grove; and grandchildren, Korey Lawrence, Kody Lawrence, Kimber Lawrence, Kaydn Lawrence, Andrea Paige Lawrence, and Mason White (McKenzi).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.