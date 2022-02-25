Bowling Green - Kenneth Watts, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at home with family at his side.
He was born January 9, 1926 in Allen County, Kentucky, and was the son of the late William Randolph Watts and Mattie (Herald) Watts. He was married to the late Geneva (Elrod) Watts for over sixty years, and for the last fifteen years has looked forward to joining her again. Kenneth was a strong, quiet man; a lifelong farmer who loved God, loved his family, and loved the land that he worked with devotion. He was a proud WWII Army veteran, and a member of Martinsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, James Kenneth Watts (Gale) and Tony Lee Watts (Cindy); three daughters, Linda Kay Watts, Carolyn Ann Watts Britt (Terry), and Lisa Gail Watts; grandchildren, Christopher Watts (Catherine), Kimberly Britt, Eric Britt (Kate), Cassondra Watts, and Zachary Watts; great-grandchildren, Andrew Watts, Graham Watts, Braxon Britt and Brixlei Britt; a brother, William Harold Watts; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Elrod and Barbara Elrod.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 28 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Martinsville Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, February 27 and from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday February 28 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Martinsville Church Cemetery Fund.
