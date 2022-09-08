Franklin - Mr. Kenneth Burklow, age 88, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his residence.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, KY. Visitation will continue on Sunday, September 11th at Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street in Franklin, KY from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, September 11th at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY with military honors being given by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Kenneth was born on July 1, 1934 in Providence, KY to the late LeRoy Burklow and the late Emma Lee (Gooch) Burklow. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Head.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Cornelia McCormick Burklow; 2 sons, Leroy Burklow (Michelle) of Wingfield, KY, and Scott Burklow (Julie) of Bowling Green, KY; 5 grandchildren, Tye Burklow (Caitlin), Bryce Burklow (Kayla Fugate), Haley Ashley (Michael), Conner Burklow, and Claire Burklow; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashe Burklow, Ford Burklow, and Ellie Rivers Ashley; a sister, Thayla Hatley of Wellston, OH; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Kenneth was a 1952 graduate of Providence High School and thereafter attended Murray State University. He was a US Army veteran, having served for 12 years. Kenneth worked as the Manager of Wickes Lumber Company for 22 years and in sales at Simpson County Tire for more than 25 years until his retirement. Kenneth was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Simpson County Gideons and a former member of the Kiwanis Club. Kenneth coached local youth sports when his boys were young and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and UK basketball fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com.
