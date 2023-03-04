Bowling Green – Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Herrington, 60, of Bowling Green died Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of David Herrington who survives and the late Shirley Hendrick Herrington. Kenny was a grain truck driver.
His survivors include his father David Herrington; son, Brandon Herrington (Heather), Grandson, Carter Herrington; daughter, Taylor Gentry; sister, Sheila Simmons (Preston), brother, Dale Herrington (Teresa), beloved friend, Tina Miller, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P O Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22166-7023
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.