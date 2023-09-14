WOODBURN – Kenneth Wayne Womack, age 73, of Woodburn, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home on his family farm. Kenneth was born in Simpson County on the family farm on December 2, 1949 to the late James Marion “J.M.” and Mabel Ernestine (Holman) Womack.
Kenneth was a founding member of the Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, Owner of Tri-County Equipment at South Union, a Farmer and Used Farm Equipment Jockey.
Kenneth is preceded in death by two brothers, Dorris Womack and Marion Womack.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Kimberly Meador Womack, son Jeff Womack of Bowling Green, two daughters, Corie Womack Roberts of Auburn and Angela Snoddy (Jay) of Woodburn, three brothers, Glen Womack of Auburn, Gary Womack of Woodburn, and John Womack of Lenoir, North Carolina, six grandchildren, Dalton Roberts (Jessie), Kacy Roberts (Kyle), Samantha Walraven (Weston), Bobby Snoddy (Jessica), Colby Snoddy (Alyssa) and Gracie Snoddy, and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Womack will be conducted Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, 311 Flatrock Road, Woodburn, Kentucky with Bro. Gene Vincent and Bro. Jay Snoddy officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Church and Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time at 2:00 P.M. at the Church. Young Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers; Bobby Snoddy, Colby Snoddy, Dalton Roberts, Tony Womack, Duane Joyce, and Bryant Logan.
The family has asked that donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
