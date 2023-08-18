BOWLING GREEN - Kenneth Webster Whitfield, 98, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, at Charter Senior Living. The Marshall County, Illinois native was born July 2, 1925, the second son of Richard Webster and Anna Chris Miller Whitfield.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitfield was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Lowe Whitfield and his brother, Howard M. Whitfield of Wichita, Kansas. In early 1927, the family moved back to their native Kentucky where Richard purchased the family farm that he grew up on in the Raywick community of Marion County. Ken received his elementary education in a one room school without the luxury of electricity or modern plumbing.
After finishing high school, he worked at several different jobs. Finally in 1952, he took a job with the fertilizer division of W. R. Grace & Co. where he worked until his retirement in 1988. Ken served in the U.S. Army and on his discharge in 1956, he married Elizabeth Lowe of Columbia, KY. They moved to Nashville, TN where he continued his employment with W. R. Grace & Co. In 1960 they moved to Bowling Green. Ken and Elizabeth were long time members of State Street United Methodist Church.
Ken was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with a gathering of friends beginning at 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Building Fund, Lindsey Wilson College or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.