Smiths Grove – Kenneth Wayne Brewer, 70, of Smiths Grove, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Kenneth was born in Louisville and was the son of Charles Brewer, who survives and Loretta Martin Brewer, who preceded him in death. Kenneth was an Oil Change Technician for Toyota of Bowling Green. He served 26 years with the Gott Fire Department and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Left to cherish many happy memories is his wife, Patricia Brewer; four daughters, Karen Summers, Virginia Watt (Shaun), Samantha Bailey (John) and Michelle Brewer. He is survived by one sister, Linda Glass (Kenneth). He enjoyed the seven grandchildren he was blessed with, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday between the hours of 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Chapel of Hardy & Son Funeral Homes. The service celebrating his life will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Smiths Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Friendship Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.
