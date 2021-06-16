Bowling Green - Kevin Bailey, 64, of Bowling Green, passed away at his residence. The late Mildenhall, England native was the son of the late Hobart Bailey and Edith Martin Bailey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Edith Maureen Bailey; and niece, Jennifer Morgan.
Kevin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Guild of Organists.
He is survived by two sisters, Karen Elise Bailey Morgan and Kathy Bailey Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Michael, Christopher, David, Mary and Brian.
There will be a funeral mass at a later date. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.