Bowling Green – Kevin Lee Bozeman, 55 of Bowling Green died Sunday, December 13 at his residence. The Nashville, Tennessee native was a son of the late Perry and Shirley Ann Cook Bozeman and preceded in death by a brother, Roger Bozeman. He was in home restoration and body repairman. He was a member of Longhollow Baptist Church. Kevin was a country music singer with music being played overseas. He was a loving husband to Rhonda McGonigal Bozeman; great father to his daughter, Holly Marsh (Adam); best papa to Maci Alice Ann Holliman and Lilith Ivy Valentin; one step daughter, Ashley Valentin (Roberto), one step son, Steven Price (Marissa), two nephews, Logan and Landon Bozeman. There will be no service at this time as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS