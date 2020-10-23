Owensboro - Khalon Mikale Dewalt, infant son of Dantavious Markale Dewalt and Sydney Danielle Ray died October 22, 2020 at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. Khalon was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Linda Johnson, Gloria Jenkins and Wilton Dewalt.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother: Khalix Markale Dewalt; his maternal grandparents: Corey and Cindy Cook and Marrickous "Joe" Ray; his paternal grandparents: Cathy Hazel (her fiancee, Jason Johnson) and Danny and Sherry Dewalt.
Other survivors include his great grandparents: Rondal and Mary Ann Runner; Geneva Blanton and James John as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Khalon Mikale Dewalt will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:30 am in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 am - 11:30 am until time of service at the funeral home.
