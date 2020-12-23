Alvaton - Kimberly "Kim" Elaine Johnson, age 62, passed away at her residence in Alvaton, Kentucky on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The Campbellsville, Kentucky native was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Heistand Matherly and Carrie Evelyn (Richeson) Matherly. She was born Monday, October 13, 1958.
Kim was a Registered Nurse, in which she attained her nursing degree from Western Kentucky University. She retired from T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. She had a special and sincere way of helping people and loving on people as she only could. Anyone who knew Kim would describe her as kind, caring and the most loving person.
Kim loved spending time camping with her husband, girl's trip with her daughters, and anything that involved time with her granddaughter Taylor, who was the light of her life. She also enjoyed trips to Florida, New York and Tennessee that brought many cherished memories with friends and family. Kim's church family at First Christian Church was an important part of her life as well.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband, Mr. James "Jimmy" Johnson, Jr., whom she wed on Tuesday, September 24, 2002; her beloved daughters, Kellye McIntyre of Bowling Green, and Megan Green, and her husband, Mark of Bowling Green; one granddaughter, Taylor Green; one brother, Michael Matherly, and his wife, Heather of Campbellsville; nieces and nephews, Danae Wood, Philip Matherly, and Sarah Matherly; and a multitude of friends who brought more joy and happiness to her than they could ever know.
A private funeral service will be conducted Thursday, December 24, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Kim's memory to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave # 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.