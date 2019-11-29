Alvaton - Kimberly Sanson Baxter age 53 of Alvaton, passed away Wednesday at her residence.
She was born in Bowling Green to the late Harold Sanson and Loretta Smith Sanson who survives. She is also preceded in death by her nephew Brent Whitaker. Kim worked at GM Corvette.
She is survived by her sons, Clint Brown and Tanner Baxter both of Bowling Green. Mother Loretta Smith Sanson of Bowling Green, Sister, Karen Taylor and a brother Kevin Sanson all of Bowling Green. 2 nieces, Shea Sanson and Emily Whitaker and nephew Jake Sanson. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday, with the service starting at 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of Butler County Animals, 463 Boat Factory Road, Morgantown, KY 42261 in Kim's memory for her love of animals.