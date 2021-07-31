Kimbra Jo Bryant, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends, on Thursday July 29,2021. She was born May 11, 1962 in Bowling Green to the late Joe D and Sue Bryant. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. After a car accident at the young age of 19, that left her a quadriplegic, Kim beat all odds against her and lived the next 40 years being an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who loved all and was loved by all.
She is survived by four siblings, sisters Jamie Bryant Puckett of Bowling Green, Robin Bryant Colvin (Keith) of Louisville, Tiffany Bryant of Nashville, and a brother Jody Bryant (Carrie) of Bowling Green. The true pride and joy of her life were her eight nieces and nephews: Houston Puckett (Brie), Cassady Puckett Goad (Grant), Bryant Colvin, Cade Colvin, Breece Bryant, Beau Bryant, Wick Dotson, and Embree Dotson.
Visitation will be held at Cumberland Presbyterian Church 807 Campbell Lane on Sunday August 1 from 3pm-7pm and Monday August 2 from 10am-12pm with a service to follow at 12pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.