Bowling Green – Kodie Lee Cardwell, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away April 15, 2022. The Bowling Green native was born January 7, 1997 to Shannon J. and Kasey N. Hearld Cardwell who survive. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Cammy L. Page and grandfather, Gary Lee Cardwell. Kodie was a 2015 Warren Central High School graduate and was employed as a Maintenance Engineer at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. He was a hard worker who spent any extra time working on his trucks, riding his motorcycle, and hunting. Kodie was a very skilled mechanic. His family and especially his two sons were number one. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his two sons, Kaiden James Cardwell and Jace Lee Cardwell; brother, Wyatt James Cardwell; step-brother, Michael Towe, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Diane Lightfoot (Wayne); maternal grandparents, Sherry Martin (Granddaddy Garrett); special uncle, Tyler Lightfoot; special friends, Gage Lee, Brad Mooneyhan, and Wesley Cole; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22 and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place at Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery in Riverside.
