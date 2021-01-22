Bowling Green - Kristen Burke, 18, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her residence.
Kristen was a student at Greenwood High School where she was a member of FFA. She loved to work with craft projects and had an expressed interest in art.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Hays.
Survivors include her mother, Terri Hays Burke (Brian DeLoge); her father, Scott Preston Burke; a brother, Taylor Burke; grandparents, Michael Preston Burke, Bobby Lee Hays and Dorothy Jean Burke; two aunts, Ronda Hays-Tims (Greg) and Rebecca Gann (Chad); a great aunt, Liz Young (Charles).
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, January 25, 2021 and again from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday at the funeral home.