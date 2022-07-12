Bowling Green – Kristie Carla Hudson, age 70, passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Bowling Green, KY, on July 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Carolyn Smith of Woodburn, KY, and her brother Doug Kelly of Illinois. She is survived by her husband Ricky O. Hudson, her sister Beverly Kitchens, and her children Carrie Stone, Stefanie Hayes, Earl Henderson, Sarah Hudson, and David Farmer and grandchildren Kaitlin Stone, Robert Williams, Christopher and Dawson Hayes, Trey and Lillie Wallace, Kaylee and Adalyn Farmer, Jack Henderson, great grandchild Killian Stone, and several nieces and nephews. She was raised in Woodburn, KY, and worked in Bowling Green’s food and beverage industry for many years before opening her own restaurant business, Kristie’s Kitchen, that operated in multiple locations, one of them being the famous Murray’s Restaurant building. She had a passion for cooking and was known for her wonderfully cooked meals and desserts. She was known as a generous, loving, and loyal woman who had many friends and acquaintances. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday July 29, 2022, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the L&N Train Depot Museum located at 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY, 42101.
