Bowling Green – Kyle Nicholas Baker, 27 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center. The Warren County native was Line Technician for Comar Aviation. He had a great love for aviation and his family. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and served in the US Air Force. Kyle was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Richard Wingfield. Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife, Penny Furlong Baker; his son, Michael Bentley Baker; mother, Tammy Wingfield Baker; father, Wes Baker (Sheri); one brother, Joshua Baker; maternal grandmother, Ruth Wingfield; paternal grandfather, Harold Baker; father and mother-in-law, Charles Furlong (Maria); several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
