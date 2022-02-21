Smiths Grove – L.D. Rasdall, Jr., 83 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Christian Health Care. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a son of the late Lorenzo Dow Rasdall, Sr. and Marie Ellis Rasdall. He is the husband of the late Joyce Oliver Rasdall. He was a member of the Smiths Grove Baptist Church and a retired machine operator of Eaton Corp. His survivors include a daughter, Beckie Stobaugh (David); a son, Dow Rasdall (Becky); five grandchildren, Ainsley and Parker Stobaugh, Zoey, Zach and Violet Rasdall; one sister, Sue Ruddell (Carl) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church, P O Box Smiths Grove, KY 42171
