CINCINNATI - L. Duane Tennant, former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati on July 7. He was 86 years old. He was born on June 18, 1937, in Wetzel County, West Virginia, to the late James Ermil and Bernice Tennant. He graduated from Follansbee High School in Brooke County, West Virginia, and earned a B.S. from Lipscomb University, an Ed.S. and M.A. from Vanderbilt University's Peabody College, and a Ph.D. from Miami University.
During his 45-year distinguished career, he taught elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, and Bedford, Ohio, before serving as a principal in Bedford City Schools and the Goshen Local School District. In Ohio he was superintendent of Goshen, West Clermont, Lake and Kenston Local Schools. After retiring from Ohio, Dr. Tennant was selected superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, serving from 1990-2002. He was chosen for an interim superintendent role with Fayette County Public School District during the 2002-03 school year before his Kentucky retirement.
Dr. Tennant served on the board of trustees for Ohio Valley University, as adjunct faculty at Xavier University and as a member of many community organizations, including Rotary International. In retirement he was a Scholastic Audit Team Chairperson for the Kentucky Department of Education, a superintendent of Village Christian Schools, and a volunteer consultant with the Executive Service Corps of Cincinnati. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty Barnhart Tennant.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeweldine (Judy) Baker Tennant; his daughter Glenda (Jack) Neff and son Craig (Karen) Tennant; grandchildren Brittany (Robert) Nanney, Matthew Neff and Leah (Jonathon) Meeks; great grandsons Robbie and Ben Nanney; and step-sons Bill, Scott and Tom Grindstaff. Memorials can be made to Mid-Western Children's Home, PO Box 48, Pleasant Plain, OH 45162 or at https://mid-western.org/support.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Withamsville Church of Christ, 846 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, 45245 with a Celebration of Life following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
