CINCINNATI - L. Duane Tennant, former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati on July 7. He was 86 years old. He was born on June 18, 1937, in Wetzel County, West Virginia, to the late James Ermil and Bernice Tennant. He graduated from Follansbee High School in Brooke County, West Virginia, and earned a B.S. from Lipscomb University, an Ed.S. and M.A. from Vanderbilt University's Peabody College, and a Ph.D. from Miami University.