Bowling Green - Lajuana Stubblefield, 81 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Medical Center.
Lajuana was a daughter of the late Virgil Gorden and Sarah Heylorne Canady. She was a retired employee at Houchens Industries, a member of Broadway Methodist and Eastern Star.
Her survivors include her husband, Roy Wayne Stubblefield; three sons, Gordon Vickous (Kim), Danny Vickous (Janet) and Terry Vickous; one daughter, Stacey Vickous; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
Family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in her memory.
