Bowling Green - On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Lana Kash Stone, loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away at the age of 73.
Lana was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on May 1, 1947 to Alice Siddens and JB Kash. She was twice widowed by Harry Stone and Robert Martin. She raised one son, Derek Stone. After graduating from BGHS, she attended Western Kentucky University and obtained her nail technician license. She excelled as an amazing nail tech and impacted so many lives. Lana had a passion for her family above all else. Also loved animals and to read. She was artistically talented and everything she touched with her hands became beautiful. She is known for her compassion and love. She had a warm heart and was so loved by her family and friends. She spent her life taking care of others. Lana was determined to provide for her son, making everyone proud.
Lana was preceded in death by her father JB Kash. She is survived by her mother Alice Siddens, her son Derek Stone, her sister Diane Arnold, her brother Jon Kash, her daughter in law Mandy Stone, her surrogate son Matt Daley, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and her Yorkie Lily.
A memorial service was held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00. Her grave site with headstone is at Fairview Cemetery #2 with her husband Harry Stone.