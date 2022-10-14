Elkton - The Todd County Funeral Home of Elkton is honored to have been called to serve the family of Landrey Paige Basham.
Landrey Paige Basham, age 14 of Elkton, earned her heavenly wings on Tuesday, October 11th at her home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with multiple sulfatace deficiency.
She was born March 27, 2008 in Bowling Green, Kentucky the daughter of Bryan McGhee and Brandi Basham.
She loved her family and enjoyed listening to music.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandfather, Donald Case and paternal great grandparents, Adie Lee and Hattie Mae McGhee; her maternal great grandfather, Tommy Harper and maternal great grandparents, L.J. & Willa Mae Basham. She is survived by her parents, Bryan McGhee (Candy) of Russellville and Brandi Basham (Jeremy) of Bowling Green; six brothers, Dawson McGhee, Hunter McGhee, Trevor Price, Micah Whittinghill all of Russellville, Gradie Abney of Bowling Green and Hunter Worley of Elkton; four sisters, Jerzee McGhee, Jernee McGhee both of Russellville, Bailey Herald and Addison Abney both of Bowling Green; paternal grandparents, Tim and Donna Russell of Elkton and David and Sherry McGhee of Lewisburg; maternal grandparents, Kevin and Sandy Guillot of Bowling Green and Ricky and Becky Basham of Bowling Green; paternal great grandmothers, Nettie Case and Linda Worley both of Elkton and maternal great grandmother Gail Harper of Bowling Green.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 at the Todd County Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Stafford officiating. Interment will follow at the Stokes Chapel Cemetery.
