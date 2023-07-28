BOWLING GREEN – LaNelle Cropper, age 83, of Bowling Green passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at The Medical Center. She was born on June 25, 1940 to the late Margaret and Aubrey Oliphant. In addition to her parents, LaNelle was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Cropper; her son, Randy Cropper; a sister, Mary Snell and her brother, Maurice Lee Oliphant.
She was a retired employee of Sears where she worked for over 40 years. Her survivors include a son, Chris Cropper (his wife, Holly); two grandsons, Dawson and Ayden, who were her best buddies; one great-grandson, Taysom; her brother, Doug Oliphant; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time all at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.