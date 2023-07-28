BOWLING GREEN – LaNelle Cropper, age 83, of Bowling Green passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at The Medical Center. She was born on June 25, 1940 to the late Margaret and Aubrey Oliphant. In addition to her parents, LaNelle was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Cropper; her son, Randy Cropper; a sister, Mary Snell and her brother, Maurice Lee Oliphant.

