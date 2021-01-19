Merritt, NC – Laron Norris Johnson “Fatso”, 79, of Merritt passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at home. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran; and retired from U.S. Civil Service Cherry Point after 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Johnson of Louisville, KY and Len “Inky” Johnson of Morgantown, KY. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Daniels Johnson; daughters, Cynthia J. Mallol and husband, Vincent, of Winterville and Catherine J. Stewart of Florence; brothers, Benjamin Johnson of Louisville, KY, Keen Johnson, Dwight Johnson and Harry Johnson, all of Morgantown, KY; sisters, Mary Ann Johnson and Barbara J. Coleman, both of Morgantown, KY; and two grandchildren, Drew Johnson and Steven Stewart. His graveside service with military honors will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 22nd at Concord Memorial Gardens with Dr. Robert Cayton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St. Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS