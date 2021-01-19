Merritt, NC – Laron Norris Johnson “Fatso”, 79, of Merritt passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at home. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran; and retired from U.S. Civil Service Cherry Point after 30+ years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Johnson of Louisville, KY and Len “Inky” Johnson of Morgantown, KY. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Daniels Johnson; daughters, Cynthia J. Mallol and husband, Vincent, of Winterville and Catherine J. Stewart of Florence; brothers, Benjamin Johnson of Louisville, KY, Keen Johnson, Dwight Johnson and Harry Johnson, all of Morgantown, KY; sisters, Mary Ann Johnson and Barbara J. Coleman, both of Morgantown, KY; and two grandchildren, Drew Johnson and Steven Stewart. His graveside service with military honors will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 22nd at Concord Memorial Gardens with Dr. Robert Cayton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St. Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.