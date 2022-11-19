Bowling Green – Larry Adrion Davis, 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Harry Davis and Emma Young Davis. He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth “BJ” Wilmouth Davis and a son, Michael Clifton Davis. Larry was a member of Mt Pleasant Church of Christ, a truck driver and a musician. He served in the US Air Force. His survivors are his daughter, Tammy Spurgeon (Jimmy); two sons, Larry A. Davis II (Beverly) and Cody Davis (Shawna); seven grandchildren, Andrea Genette Davis, Chase Hunter-Lee Davis, Lance Austin Davis, Kayla Faith Spurgeon, Luna Mystique Davis, Trystan Storm Houchens and Lillian Skye Houchens; four great grandchildren, Addison, Michael, Matthew and Aiden; one sister Geynita Alford (Richard); two nieces, Melanie and Misty Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery
