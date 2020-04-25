Bowling Green - Larry R. Compton, 74 of Alvaton, Ky died April 23, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. after a short battle with cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Cone Funeral Home. There will be a private family visitation. Drive by viewing only from 12:00 to 12:30 at Cone Funeral Home on Monday, April 27, 2020. Private graveside services at Fairview Cemetery.
Larry was born July 23, 1945 to the late George and Stella (Adams) Compton in Pikeville, Ky.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Freda George Compton; 4 children: Donita (Doug) James, Plymouth, Oh; Steve (Laura) Thomas, Mentor, Oh; Mark Compton, Alvaton, KY and Chelsea Compton, Alvaton, Ky; 8 grandchildren: Joshua, Brittany, Jacob, Heather, Aimee, Cory, Heather and Tabatha; 11 great grandchildren: Aiury, Elijah, Jonas, Adriana, Lincoln, Alex, Aubrey, Adalyn, Hayden, Jayden and Castiell. Other survivors include 2 brothers: George Compton, San Antonio, Tx and Roger Compton of Wheelwright, Ky; a sister in law, Vivian (David) Hall, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
After being in the Air Force from 1962 - 1964, he moved his family to Ohio. Larry worked for General Motors in Cleveland until his transfer to the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky where he retired in 1998 after 30 years with General Motors.
In retirement, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Larry also enjoyed working with his son, Mark, on cars.
In life, he was loving and caring to all. He enjoyed a good laugh and always made everyone else laugh. He always had a good time wherever he went and made sure everyone else did too. He was very much loved by all his family and friends. Most of all he loved "Mom", his childhood sweetheart and wife.
Our hearts are broken. He was the best dad, papaw, husband and friend anyone could ask for and he will be deeply missed.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave #4, Bowling Green, Ky. 42101.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.
