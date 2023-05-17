Brownsville – Larry D. Bean, age 70 of Brownsville, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green from a sudden stroke, and left his family heartbroken. The Edmonson County native was born on September 2, 1952 to Douglas and Roberta McCombs Bean. He was married to his best friend and loving wife, Debbie Bean, who survives. Larry was a force of life that will remain with us. He had a passion for learning and continued studying throughout his life.

