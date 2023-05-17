Brownsville – Larry D. Bean, age 70 of Brownsville, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green from a sudden stroke, and left his family heartbroken. The Edmonson County native was born on September 2, 1952 to Douglas and Roberta McCombs Bean. He was married to his best friend and loving wife, Debbie Bean, who survives. Larry was a force of life that will remain with us. He had a passion for learning and continued studying throughout his life.
He had a long and meaningful career as a high school math teacher at Edmonson County High School. He loved teaching and greatly impacted people’s lives, including his students, co-workers, friends, and family. He loved hiking, his motorcycle, and the group he rode with.
He leaves to honor his memory; his wife, Debbie Bean; his parents, Doug and Roberta Bean; his son Chris Bean (Selena); his grandchildren, that he adored and was so proud of, Brooklyn and Hunter; his brother, Gary Bean (Theresa); three nephews; three great-nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Bean
Per Larry’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. He wanted to be remembered by the impact that he had on the lives of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. The family is very appreciative for all of those who have touched their lives. ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL
