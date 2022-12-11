Glasgow, KY — Larry Dewayne Lamb, Sr., 78, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Kentucky.
He was born September 23, 1944 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He was the son of the late Joseph and Ida Pauline (Harrold) Endicott.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Joseph David Lamb and two sisters Ruth Burkett and Shirley Manning.
Larry was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country. He also was an assembler for General Motors. Larry began his career with GM in St. Louis and then transferred to the Bowling Green plant and later retired in 1997.
Survivors include his wife Kathryn Rene (Alley) Lamb; son Larry Lamb, Jr. (Leann); three daughters Kimberly Lamb, Tammy Lamb, and Jennifer Lamb Putman (Bryan); fifteen grandchildren Jeff W., Christopher M., Jessica W., Jeremy W., Nick D., Paige C., Eric W., Heather P., Christian L., Jeffrey C., Alyssa P., Jenna C., Kaylee L., Jerrod C. and Charlee G.; eight great-grandchildren Skyl ar W., Savannah W., Daycen W., Jayden W., Mason W., Ryder W., Marigold M, Wrenleigh C.; one sister Alberta Stover (James); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Thursday, December 15 at 11 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm and Thursday from 10 to 11 prior to the funeral all at the funeral home.
