Bowling Green - Larry Edwin Mimms, 76 of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. The Logan County native was a son of the late Vernon Boyd and Marie Ferguson Mimms and is preceded in death by his sister, Bette Mimms. He was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church. Larry loved Jesus and his Bible and his favorite saying to anyone was "Jesus Is In My Heart"
To Cherish Larry's memories he leaves his step mother, Anne Mimms; three step sisters, Melissa Wilson (Craig), Stephanie Eakles (Jerry) and Robin Wright (Tim); a step brother, Doug Adams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
