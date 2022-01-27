Bowling Green - Larry Elbert Lancaster, age 73, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at Hospice House of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 5, 1948 to the late Elbert Lancaster and Sopha Madison Cook. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Don Lancaster, beloved stepfather, Martin Lloyd Cook, and father-in-law Charles Cummings.
He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Diana Cummings Lancaster, who survives. Larry was a retired business manager and accountant for Corns Truck and Trailer and Bowling Green Truck and Trailer. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory: two children, Charles Lancaster and Amy Lancaster Carter (Matthew) of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Lindsay Lancaster of Bowling Green, Steven Lancaster (Elizabeth) of Clarksville, TN, Andrew Carter (Megan), and Emily Carter of Bowling Green; three great-grandchildren, Giana and Larry Lancaster and Benjamin Carter of Bowling Green; mother-in-law Gwen Cummings of Bowling Green; and three sister's-in-law Debbie Pike of Louisville, Jeannie Marshall of Bowling Green, and Charlene Cummings of Rising Star, Texas. He was also survived by several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all doctors, nurses, and caregivers, especially Will Bradley, who was as devoted to Larry as any member of our family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday, January 31, 2022 in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 pm Monday at Eastwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following the interment. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Larry to Eastwood Baptist Church: Boomers and Seniors Ministries.
